Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $240,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,439.50. 550,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,272.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

