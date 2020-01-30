Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating Sells 41,037 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Bank of America began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,346,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.