Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $79,084,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $21,751,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

