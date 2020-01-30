Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $21.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $182.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

