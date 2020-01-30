Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on Y. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Shares of Y stock traded up $14.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $811.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $800.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.53. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $600.23 and a 1-year high of $816.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

