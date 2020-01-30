ALL BEST ICO Hits One Day Volume of $79,314.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $14,079.00 and $79,314.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,132,974 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

