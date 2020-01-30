Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.76. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.81. 747,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.76. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

