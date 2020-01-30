Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.19-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.31 million.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $6.22 on Wednesday, hitting $261.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,738. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.25.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,629 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

