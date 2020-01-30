Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.19-1.28 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.19-$1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.60. 1,389,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.10. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,629 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

