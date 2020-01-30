Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.58. 14,315,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,306,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

