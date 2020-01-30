Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 618,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,878,000 after acquiring an additional 777,721 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,296,000 after acquiring an additional 368,719 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,505,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 62,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.