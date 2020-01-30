Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.21 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.06 and a 1-year high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

