Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AL traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 23,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,399. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $686,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $208,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.