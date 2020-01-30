Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on ACDVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Air Canada has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

