Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,183,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,829 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.71.

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $508.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Agenus by 443.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Agenus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

