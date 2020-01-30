Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 22.1%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price shot up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $4.14, 114,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,474,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.