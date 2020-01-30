Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Buy at Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,127,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $9,685,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.