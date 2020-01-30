Adshares Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Adshares token can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $9,002.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,389 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

