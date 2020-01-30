Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.28.

ADBE stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.32. 1,257,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.26. Adobe has a one year low of $238.87 and a one year high of $356.70. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

