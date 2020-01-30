Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $344.72

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $344.72 and traded as low as $336.00. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 604 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 344.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Adept Technology Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Adept Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

