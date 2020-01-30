Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AGRO opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

