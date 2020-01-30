Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $96.92. 19,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at $2,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

