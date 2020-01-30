AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Thursday. 26,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a PE ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.18. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

