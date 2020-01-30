Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

AYI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.95. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

