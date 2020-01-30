ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after buying an additional 267,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 256,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 135,023 shares during the period.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

