Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.28. Accuray shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 91,514 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARAY. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Accuray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Accuray alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.