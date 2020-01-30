Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Accuray updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 84,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.90 and a beta of 1.98. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

