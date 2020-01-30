AC3 One Day Trading Volume Tops $120.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, AC3 has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $268,749.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

