Absolute Equity Performance Fund (ASX:AEG) Shares Down 2.3%

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), 148,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.10 ($0.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.99.

About Absolute Equity Performance Fund (ASX:AEG)

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

