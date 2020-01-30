Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME) traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, 246,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 97,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

