Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, approximately 1,601 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Abacus Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABAHF)

Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.