A. O. Smith Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,838 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,147 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

