8,597 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,529 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.77. 237,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.