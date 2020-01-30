751 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $5.97 on Thursday, reaching $266.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.47. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.