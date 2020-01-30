741 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

HDV stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.27 and a one year high of $98.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10.

