72,500 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $19,836,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,003,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,246,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

