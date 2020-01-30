60,245 Shares in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.15% of Curo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Curo Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,516 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter worth about $2,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Curo Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Curo Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 12,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 3.40. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

