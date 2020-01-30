5,800 Shares in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,786.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $95,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,745.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,861. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

