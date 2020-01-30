5,323 Shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,980,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,490,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,555,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 800,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,589. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

