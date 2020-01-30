5,323 Shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,980,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,490,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,555,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 800,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,589. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.