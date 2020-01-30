456 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,613,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 873,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,921 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,788,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

