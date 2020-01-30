$37.23 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $37.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.20 million to $37.26 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $148.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.86 million to $148.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.47 million, with estimates ranging from $152.85 million to $154.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,403,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 334,450 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 391,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

DHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

