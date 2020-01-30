34,414 Shares in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2,034.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,190,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEZ opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.