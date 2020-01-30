2,852 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $12,156,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

