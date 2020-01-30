26,700 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.73 on Thursday, reaching $310.95. 3,942,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,210. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.43 and its 200-day moving average is $250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

