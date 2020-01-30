$260.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce $260.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $238.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,571,938. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 693,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,697 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,300,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $59.12 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

