2,379 Shares in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 158,823 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 220,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,684. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

