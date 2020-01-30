237,205 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,439 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 85,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,524,133. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

