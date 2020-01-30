1,200 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $174.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.89. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

