1,199 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,388,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average is $198.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $162.89 and a 1-year high of $225.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.