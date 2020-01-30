$114.27 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $114.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $114.50 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $93.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $420.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.23 million to $420.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $485.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,826 shares of company stock worth $7,394,099 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.76. 176,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

